Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,786 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.17. 3,673,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

