Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 15,113 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspired Entertainment worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,265. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

