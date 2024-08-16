Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $728,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $13,511,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

QID stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

