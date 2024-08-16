Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in California Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after buying an additional 190,588 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 512,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,409. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

