Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 4,661,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

