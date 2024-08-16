Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,583 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
