Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 1,873,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
