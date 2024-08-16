Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 521,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 289,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 245,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. 45,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,364. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

