Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

