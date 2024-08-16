Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 68.4% in July

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 98,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

