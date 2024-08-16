Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

