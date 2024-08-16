Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

COLL opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

