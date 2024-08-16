Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans Dividend of $1.64

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.6378 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.7 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.