CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,640. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.