Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.2 %
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,790. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
