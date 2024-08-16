Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.2 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,790. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

