Comparing Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Infobird and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkami Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70

Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $33.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Infobird.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $280,000.00 5.98 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Alkami Technology $297.36 million 10.27 -$62.91 million ($0.60) -52.22

This table compares Infobird and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Alkami Technology -17.47% -13.47% -10.21%

Volatility and Risk

Infobird has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Infobird on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

