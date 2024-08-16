Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.53 $52.69 million $1.73 22.47 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Saul Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Saul Centers beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, is CT Real Estate Investment Trust's most significant tenant.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.