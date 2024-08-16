Compound (COMP) Price Hits $43.34 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Compound has a total market cap of $363.11 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $43.34 or 0.00075680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,773 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

