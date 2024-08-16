Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 2.2 %

RGTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,525,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,291. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 538.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.