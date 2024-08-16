Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBKM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 2,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

