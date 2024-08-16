Cormark Cuts Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$0.80

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKT. Raymond James cut shares of Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PKT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.54. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,592. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 240,371 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,589.21. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

