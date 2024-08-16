Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 289,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 138,133 shares.The stock last traded at $30.35 and had previously closed at $30.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. Analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 11.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.