Corundum Group Inc. Sells 609 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.93. 1,151,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,691. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

