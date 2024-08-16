Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00007713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $92.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00034717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

