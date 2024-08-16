Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 45,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,815. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

