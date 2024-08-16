Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered shares of Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

Shares of CR opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.21.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.