Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.8 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 146,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

