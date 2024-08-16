Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 257090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Critical Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

