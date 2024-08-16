Crown Crafts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.