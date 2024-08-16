Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 4.2 %

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 251,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

