DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. 303,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,270. The company has a market capitalization of $845.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Articles

