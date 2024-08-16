Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of Danaher worth $422,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.32. 1,746,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

