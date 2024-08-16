DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,186,000 after buying an additional 2,137,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after buying an additional 218,283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,123. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

