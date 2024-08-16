DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007845 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

