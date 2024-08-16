Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.40

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$50.40 and last traded at C$50.21, with a volume of 44286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.70.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

