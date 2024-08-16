Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $83.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $587.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

