dForce USD (USX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,204.48

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $3,204.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950378 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,488.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

