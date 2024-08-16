Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 29,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 191,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $835.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

