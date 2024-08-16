Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

DFIC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,706 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

