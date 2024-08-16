DIMO Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $2.04 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13158659 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,037,632.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

