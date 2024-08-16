Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.51. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 8,424,310 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.