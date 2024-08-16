Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.40

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.40 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 666210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.