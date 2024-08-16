Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCO. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Ducommun Trading Up 3.2 %

DCO opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,070 shares of company stock worth $366,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. RDST Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.