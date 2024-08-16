Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.66. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.