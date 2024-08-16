Eaton Cambridge Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

