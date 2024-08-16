Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 712,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 307,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 30,798.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

ETO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 27,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

