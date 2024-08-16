Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 47.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $240.66. The company had a trading volume of 816,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average of $229.25.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

