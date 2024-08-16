Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.26. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 285,832 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
