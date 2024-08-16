Efforce (WOZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $907.73 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.