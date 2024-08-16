ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Reaches $44,778.75

ELIS (XLS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $44,778.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,251.73 or 1.00023984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04194895 USD and is up 33.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $132,097.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.